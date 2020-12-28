A PRIZE of £1,000 was the festive offer in the Otters Weekly Jackpot, run by Narberth Rugby Club.
The lucky winner of the bumper Christmas Eve draw was Richard Edwards, a plumber with a local building company.
Jackpot organiser Robin Probert said: “Richard has done a lot of work at the club and is well known to members.
"There were 335 names in the Christmas Eve draw. The next draw will be on New Year’s Day, when we will pay out more than £400, the most we had paid out so far in the Weekly Jackpot.”
Anyone interested in joining the scheme can obtain further details from Robin on 07772 259980.