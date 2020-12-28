A 33-year-old Kilgetty man has been banned from driving for three years after admitting a drug-drive offence.
Kye Andrew Carl Bradbury of Park Avenue appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrtates Court on Tuesday December 22.
He admitted driving with above the legal limit of cannabis in his body.
The court was told that police tested Bradbury on July 30 on the A478 at Templeton where he had been driving a Ford Fiesta.
In addition to the disqualification, the court also ordered him to pay a total of £352 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.