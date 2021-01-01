DUE to coronavirus, Pembroke Bridge Club was unable to hold its annual Christmas party at the Giltar Hotel in Tenby this year.

But, this didn’t stop the party going ahead, and instead of all coming together for the Christmas competition face-to-face, it was run online by Bridge Base Online.

At the beginning of the day several members forwarded their Christmas party ‘attire’ photographs to the WhatsApp group, with the full Christmas spirit in mind.

Sarah Amos, the national director welcomed nine full tables in play to last Tuesday’s ‘party’ session.

The overall winners of the Gus Middleton Pembroke Bridge Club Cup were Lee Collier and Anne-Marie Pagett with a winning score of 66 per cent. Joint second Anthony Stevens and Peter Milewski - Mike Baker and Steve Burgoyne 64.24, 4th Lucy Brooker and John Seal 59.03, 5th Julie Milewski and Irene Delahunty 55.21, 6th Frances Williams and Matt Greener 54.51.

Pembroke Bridge Club continues to play together three times a week, Tuesday mornings at 11am, Thursday afternoons at 2pm and Friday mornings at 11am.

All these sessions are on Bridge Base Online with Sarah Amos on hand at every single session.

The sessions are for Pembroke club and guests only and the start times are prompt. Immediate results and master points are awarded automatically at the end of every game.

Bridge ‘lessons’ will restart in the new year with club teacher Peter Milewski, along with Julie Milewski, and a new teacher Anthony Stevens with all the classes on-line, in the Teacher’s Corner, on Wednesday mornings, all on the BBO website; they begin at 11am.

These lessons are a continuation from the Wednesday beginner/intermediate group which the club normally run in Kilgetty.

The online classes average four tables weekly. If anyone would like to join the online bridge classes please call 01646 622002, or email irene.dela@btinternet.com