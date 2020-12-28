A LONG-standing volunteer for Span Arts, Maggie Moss, has been honoured for her work with the Narberth-based charity.

In the recent Pavs Pembrokeshire Volunteering Awards, Maggie received the Trustee Award.

The accolade comes as Maggie steps down from Span Arts after over 30 years of service.

A Pavs spokeswoman said: "Trustees are often the ‘unsung heroes’ of a charity, who give their time to ensure the organisation is financially safe, well run and legal, whilst also supporting the mission of the organisation - sometimes in difficult circumstances.

"Maggie has been the backbone of Span Arts, bringing her diligent, committed and caring influence to the arts charity.

"Maggie was part of an enthusiastic group who ran the Narberth Children's Festivals in the 80s, as well as supporting the programme at the Queens Hall, Narberth. "She was instrumental in the formation of Span Arts as an independent charity in 2001 and active in the fundraising to buy the current Span building in Narberth."

Siobhan, who nominated Maggie, said Span Arts would like to nominate Maggie, on behalf of everyone who has enjoyed a brilliant music event or piece of theatre, indeed, for her generous overall contribution to the arts in Pembrokeshire over the past 30 years."

Maggie joined the virtual award ceremony held by Pavs on Zoom, and was later presented with her award in person by Narberth's county councillor, Vic Dennis. The event was kindly supported by South Hook LNG as part of the cmpany’s ongoing commitment to local community projects.

Cllr Dennis said: “This is a pleasure and a privilege to be asked to present the award to my dear friend Maggie Moss.

“We have worked and volunteered together for over 30 years, starting back in the days of the West Wales Children’s festival right up to probably the Acapella festival in February this year.

“Maggie has always been there, supporting live music and culture in Narberth for decades and always with a smile. This award is richly deserved and it is an honour to present it to Maggie."

You can view the award ceremony, nominees and winners, including the message of thanks to volunteers provided by Sharron Lusher, High Sheriff of Dyfed, on the Pavs YouTube Channel https://tinyurl.com/pavstv

For more information about volunteering in Pembrokeshire, contact PAVS Volunteering Pembrokeshire on 01437 769422 or email volunteering@pavs.org.uor visit https://tinyurl.com/pavsvolwales