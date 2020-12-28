PEMBROKESHIRE residents dreaming of a white Christmas had those hopes dashed over the festive period as strong winds and rain hit the county.
Roads were left flooded in the lead up to Christmas Day while storm Bella also hit the county on Boxing Day.
On December 23, rain left the B4318 road from Sageston to Tenby flooded with police adding that there were ‘large amounts’ of standing water on some of the county’s roads.
A yellow weather warning was also in place for Boxing Day but this was later upgraded to an amber warning as storm Bella hit.
Gusts of up to 75mph hit the county which left debris and tree branches on a number of roads.
Dyfed-Powys Police said there was a ‘high amount’ of debris was on the A478 between Folly Farm and Templeton.
They also said that the road on the A477 Llanddowror to Red Roses (old road) was closed to all traffic due to poor weather conditions and fallen trees.
The Cleddau Bridge was also closed to high sided vehicles between Saturday night and Sunday morning.