PEMBROKESHIRE residents are being warned they could expect some ice and snow this week as cold weather hits the county.
A yellow weather warning for ice and snow has been put in place by the Met Office which covers all of Pembrokeshire.
The warning is in place from 10am on Wednesday, December 30 until 6am on New Year’s Eve.
The Met Office has warned that there could be a small chance of disruption from the cold weather.
A spokesperson for the Met Office added: “There is a slight chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times.
“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
“A slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
“A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”
The snow is likely to come from an Atlantic frontal system, but the extent of any snowfall is very uncertain, but 2-5cm could fall across southern Wales.
As the rain and snow clears on Wednesday night there is a risk of widespread ice forming on untreated surfaces.