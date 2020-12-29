Are you wondering when the next bank holiday will be?
After such a disastrous 2020 where holidays were cancelled and we didn't get to see our loved ones for months on end, many Brits will be looking at their new calendars planning some special breaks.
As the roll out of the coronavirus vaccine continues to ramp up lots of us will be looking optimistically at the year ahead, hoping to make up for lost time with our family and friends.
With some clever scheduling you could maximise your annual leave around the bank holidays - getting 48 days for the price of 18.
Here's when all the bank holidays will fall in 2021:
New Year 2021
Friday, January 1
Easter 2021
Good Friday, April 2
Easter Monday, April 5
May Bank Holiday 2021
Monday, May 3
Spring Bank Holiday 2021
Monday, May 31
Summer Bank Holiday 2021
Monday, August 30
Christmas and New Year 2021/2022
Monday, December 27*
Tuesday, December 28*
Monday, January 3, 2022
*Holidays in lieu for Christmas and Boxing Day which falls on the weekend.