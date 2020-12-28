TWO Tenby sisters have taken the plunge to raise more than £400 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Kate and Chloe Unsworth chose the charity because their dad, Russ, was diagnosed with the condition last year.

The girls - aged 19 and 15 - had originally planned to fundraise in the Tenby Boxing Day Swim.

But after the event's postponement because of the pandemic, they decided to take a festive dip anyhow.

The brave pair spent a chilly minute in the sea off Tenby's South Beach on Boxing Day and smashed their fundraising target of £350.

Kate, a student at Cardiff University, said that the money raised for the MS Society will help support people with the condition, and help research into finding more effective treatment, or potentially a cure.

She added: "This charity has become very important to us since our dad was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year; it has had a huge impact on our lives, and we can see just how much it affects our dad in so many ways.

"Currently there is no cure, and limited treatments with limited success, which makes staying hopeful for the future very difficult.

"We want to raise as much money as we can for the MS Society, in the hopes that they may be able to eventually come up with new ways to help our dad, as well as the other thousands of people in the UK who suffer with MS."

To donate to Kate and Chloe's GoFundMe fundraiser, visit: https://uk.gf.me/v/c/zzn9/kate-and-chloes-boxing-day-swim-for-th-ms-society

For information about the MS Society, visit https://www.mssociety.org.uk/