I would like to take this opportunity to pass this message of thanks to everyone in Milford Haven. This year has been a very strange year and we as a town has sacrificed so much with our family and friends.

Many organisations have had to cancel many events throughout the year, and they have been greatly missed by everyone in the town. My term as Mayor should have finished in May 2020 but I have agreed with the Deputy Mayor and Councillors to carry on until May 2021.

We have managed to carry on with business by having virtual meetings to make decisions about of town which sometimes have been very difficult to come to a decision, especially cancelation of many events, but that is nothing compared to some lengths the people of the town have been through.

I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart that have played their part in keeping the town moving along and lifting the spirits to enable the townspeople to carry on with their daily tasks.

I am certainly proud of every one of you and feel humbled that I have experienced the whole community coming together to keep everyone safe. I am so proud of our town, a sentiment I spoke about when I first became Mayor of Milford Haven. Please continue all that you have done already to carry on as we have come so far together.

There are many people I could have singled out that have done over and above but instead would like to thank each person in the town. I would also like to express my thanks to my wife and children and Grandchildren for their support in my terms as Mayor.

To the Towns People of Milford Haven on behalf of Myself and the Mayoress, Deputy Mayor, Councillors, and staff of Milford Haven Town Council we would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Safe New Year.

Terry Davies

Mayor of Milford Haven