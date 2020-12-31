THE Chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, councillor Simon Hancock, has sent a New Year's message to the residents of Pembrokeshire.
Cllr Hancock said: “This year has been uniquely challenging and difficult. We have seen the worst public health emergency in a century as Covid19 spread and the nation entered the first of several lockdowns on 23 March.
“The normal patterns of everyday living, working, shopping, seeing family and friends has not been possible.
“The latter has been particularly upsetting over the Christmas period.
“Many people have lost their employment and businesses have sadly closed as the pandemic severely impacts our economy.
“Despite these awful circumstances we have seen inspiring service from NHS and social care staff and in fact from everyone who works hard to keep our society functioning.
“We have also seen the magnificent response of good citizenship as community groups formed across Pembrokeshire ensuring the elderly and vulnerable were supported.
“As we enter 2021, we hold on to hope for a better year to come for ourselves, families and communities. To you all I wish a safe, peaceful and prosperous New Year.”