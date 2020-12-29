A 51-year-old motorist has been banned from driving for 13 months on a breathalyser charge.
Georois Manoleas of Rosebush appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday December 22.
He admitted driving a Skoda Octavia car on an unclassified road by Pant Maenog Forestry, Rosebush, on December 4 after consuming excess alcohol.
The court was told that a breath test showed 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.
In addition to the ban, he was also ordered to pay a total of £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.