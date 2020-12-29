A MONKTON driver was found to have more than three times the legal limit of cannabis in his body, a court has been told.
Christopher Andrew Tindale, 38, of Long Mains appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday December 22.
He pleaded guilty to driving a Seat Leon car at Chapel Road, Crundale on June 13 with the amount of cannabis in his body exceeding the prescribed limit.
The court heard that the test showed that Tindale had 7.3 microgrammes of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in one litre of blood, the legal limit being two microgrammes.
He was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay a total of £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.