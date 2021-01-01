The events industry has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
From local music acts in small independent venues up and down the country to global megastars playing in arenas - live music has been set aside as the world gets to grips with the new 'normal'
2020 was a difficult year for live music with thousands of live gigs and shows cancelled all together or rescheduled for this year.
We've taken a look at some of the biggest names that have confirmed dates in 2021:
Little Mix
Internationally acclaimed pop band Little Mix first found fame on X-Factor and they've come a long way since then.
Having released six studio albums the band have four UK number ones and more than 25 singles.
Originally a four girl band Little Mix star Jesy Nelson recently left the group saying it had "taken a toll" on her mental health. The other girls in the band have since shared their love and support for Jesy.
At the Brit Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)
The upcoming tour dates:
1 May: The SSE Arena, Belfast - Belfast
2 May: The SSE Arena, Belfast - Belfast
4 May: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool - Liverpool
5 May: FlyDSA Arena Sheffield - Sheffield
7 May: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne
8 May: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne
10 May: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff
11 May: First Direct Arena - Leeds
13 May: The O2 - London
14 May: The O2 - London
15 May: The O2 - London
17 May: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham
18 May: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham
20 May: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham
21 May: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham
22 May: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham
24 May: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
25 May: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
26 May: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
28 May: AO Arena - Manchester
29 May: AO Arena - Manchester
Elton John
Elton John has rescheduled the European dates of his massive Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and will now hit the stages of the UK and Ireland on 24 dates from the 30th of October to the 14th of December 2021. Find tickets for Elton John's Farewell tour on Stubhub.
Sir Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)
Manchester Arena - Three dates: 30 October, 19 November and 1 December
London, O2 Arena - 10 dates: 2, 3, 7, 9,10, 12, 14, 16 and 17 November
Leeds, First Direct Arena - 5 November
Birmingham, Resorts World Arena - 21 November
Birmingham, Utilita Arena - 23 November
Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena - Two dates: 27 and 28 November
Dublin, 3Arena (Ireland) - Two dates: 3 and 4 December
Belfast, SSE Arena - 6 September
Aberdeen, P&J Live - Two dates: 9 and 10 December
Glasgow, SSE Hydro - Two dates: 13 and 14 December
Steps
Steps reformed officially in 2017, on the 20th anniversary of their formation, staging the UK’s most successful comeback of the decade.
The five-piece are known for their pop sound, sparkling stage presence and energetic routines.
(Ian West/PA)
2 November: FlyDSA Arena Sheffield
3 November: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
5 November: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham
6 November: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham
8 November: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne
11 November: AO Arena - Manchester
12 November: AO Arena - Manchester
13 November: P&J Live, Aberdeen
15 November: The SSE Arena, Belfast
18 November: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
19 November: First Direct Arena - Leeds
22 November: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
23 November: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
25 November: The Brighton Centre - Brighton
26 November: The O2 - London
27 November: The O2 - London
29 November: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
1 December: Bournemouth International Centre - Bournemouth
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow's unparalleled career encompasses virtually every area of music, including performing, composing, arranging and producing. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has triumphed in every medium of entertainment.
With worldwide record sales exceeding 85 million, he's ranked as the top Adult Contemporary chart artist of all time with over 50 Top 40 hits.
(Ian West/PA)
26 May: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham
28 May: First Direct Arena - Leeds
29 May: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
31 May: The O2 - London
1 June: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff
3 June: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne
4 June: AO Arena - Manchester
Dua Lipa
(Matt Crossick/PA)
Pop megastar Dua Lipa will be completing her long-awaited tour of the UK in September to support her album Future Nostalgia.
Famous for songs including One Kiss, New Rules, IDGAF and Electricity, Dua Lipa has captivated fans since her first chart hit in 2015.
10 September: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
11 September: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
13 September: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne
15 September: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff
16 September: AO Arena - Manchester
21 September: First Direct Arena - Leeds
24 September: The O2 - London
25 September: The O2 - London
27 September: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham
28 September: Utilita Arena Birmingham - Birmingham
Lady Gaga
After releasing her sixth album 'Chromatica' in May 2020, the popstar has confirmed the new dates of her upcoming Chromatica Ball Tour.
Lady Gaga (Darron Cummings/AP)
Lady Gaga will be performing in the UK for one date only - the 30th of July at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
My Chemical Romance
10 years since the band last performed in the UK, My Chemical Romance are planning on coming back with a bang.
Some of their best known songs include American Idiot, The Black Parade and Teenagers.
The emo band announced their comeback tour in January 2020 which sold out in minutes so they added three additional dates.
(Yui Mok/PA)
15 June — Eden Project, St Austell
17 June — Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
19 June — Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
20 June — Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
22 June — Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin
Celine Dion
Legendary Celine Dion has rescheduled her highly anticipated 2020 tour for the spring of 2021.
The concerts will support her new album, Courage — her 27th record overall and 12th in English. The Celine Dion tour will start in Dublin on 11 April and go on until 27 April in Glasgow.
(Ian West/PA)
11 April — 3 Arena, Dublin
12 April — 3 Arena, Dublin
15 April — Manchester Arena, Manchester
16 April — Manchester Arena, Manchester
19 April — Arena Birmingham, Birmingham
20 April — Arena Birmingham, Birmingham
22 April — The O2 Arena, London
23 April — The O2 Arena, London
26 April — The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
27 April — The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Westlife
The iconic Irish boy band will be coming back for three of their biggest shows ever in 2021, with one at Wembley Arena in London (with James Morrison and All Saints) and another two at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork, Ireland.
(Matt Crossick/PA)
21 August — Wembley Arena, London
27 August — Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork
28 August — Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork
Haim
Sister trio Haim have been cultivating their soft indie rock sound and celebrating their sunny San Fernando Valley roots for more than a decade - often being compared to Fleetwood Mac.
The One More HAIM UK Tour will be stopping at arenas across the country in June 2021. Due to demand, a special outdoor show was also added at Leeds' Millennium Square.
Haim performing at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)
15 June: O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
16 June: O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
18 June: The O2 - London
19 June: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham
22 June: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow
23 June: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
24 June: Millennium Square Leeds
Are you planning on seeing any live music this year? Let us know in the comments.