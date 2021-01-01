The events industry has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

From local music acts in small independent venues up and down the country to global megastars playing in arenas - live music has been set aside as the world gets to grips with the new 'normal'

2020 was a difficult year for live music with thousands of live gigs and shows cancelled all together or rescheduled for this year.

We've taken a look at some of the biggest names that have confirmed dates in 2021:

Little Mix

Internationally acclaimed pop band Little Mix first found fame on X-Factor and they've come a long way since then.

Having released six studio albums the band have four UK number ones and more than 25 singles.

Originally a four girl band Little Mix star Jesy Nelson recently left the group saying it had "taken a toll" on her mental health. The other girls in the band have since shared their love and support for Jesy.

At the Brit Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

The upcoming tour dates:

1 May: The SSE Arena, Belfast - Belfast

2 May: The SSE Arena, Belfast - Belfast

4 May: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool - Liverpool

5 May: FlyDSA Arena Sheffield - Sheffield

7 May: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne

8 May: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne

10 May: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff

11 May: First Direct Arena - Leeds

13 May: The O2 - London

14 May: The O2 - London

15 May: The O2 - London

17 May: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham

18 May: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham

20 May: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham

21 May: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham

22 May: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham

24 May: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow

25 May: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow

26 May: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

28 May: AO Arena - Manchester

29 May: AO Arena - ManchesterLittle Mix

Elton John

Elton John has rescheduled the European dates of his massive Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and will now hit the stages of the UK and Ireland on 24 dates from the 30th of October to the 14th of December 2021. Find tickets for Elton John's Farewell tour on Stubhub.

Sir Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)

Manchester Arena - Three dates: 30 October, 19 November and 1 December

London, O2 Arena - 10 dates: 2, 3, 7, 9,10, 12, 14, 16 and 17 November

Leeds, First Direct Arena - 5 November

Birmingham, Resorts World Arena - 21 November

Birmingham, Utilita Arena - 23 November

Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena - Two dates: 27 and 28 November

Dublin, 3Arena (Ireland) - Two dates: 3 and 4 December

Belfast, SSE Arena - 6 September

Aberdeen, P&J Live - Two dates: 9 and 10 December

Glasgow, SSE Hydro - Two dates: 13 and 14 December

Steps

Steps reformed officially in 2017, on the 20th anniversary of their formation, staging the UK’s most successful comeback of the decade.

The five-piece are known for their pop sound, sparkling stage presence and energetic routines.

(Ian West/PA)

2 November: FlyDSA Arena Sheffield

3 November: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

5 November: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham

6 November: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham

8 November: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne

11 November: AO Arena - Manchester

12 November: AO Arena - Manchester

13 November: P&J Live, Aberdeen

15 November: The SSE Arena, Belfast

18 November: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

19 November: First Direct Arena - Leeds

22 November: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow

23 November: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow

25 November: The Brighton Centre - Brighton

26 November: The O2 - London

27 November: The O2 - London

29 November: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

1 December: Bournemouth International Centre - Bournemouth

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow's unparalleled career encompasses virtually every area of music, including performing, composing, arranging and producing. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has triumphed in every medium of entertainment.

With worldwide record sales exceeding 85 million, he's ranked as the top Adult Contemporary chart artist of all time with over 50 Top 40 hits.

(Ian West/PA)

26 May: Resorts World Arena - Birmingham

28 May: First Direct Arena - Leeds

29 May: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow

31 May: The O2 - London

1 June: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff

3 June: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne

4 June: AO Arena - Manchester

Dua Lipa

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Pop megastar Dua Lipa will be completing her long-awaited tour of the UK in September to support her album Future Nostalgia.

Famous for songs including One Kiss, New Rules, IDGAF and Electricity, Dua Lipa has captivated fans since her first chart hit in 2015.

10 September: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

11 September: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow

13 September: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne

15 September: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff

16 September: AO Arena - Manchester

21 September: First Direct Arena - Leeds

24 September: The O2 - London

25 September: The O2 - London

27 September: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham

28 September: Utilita Arena Birmingham - Birmingham

Lady Gaga

After releasing her sixth album 'Chromatica' in May 2020, the popstar has confirmed the new dates of her upcoming Chromatica Ball Tour.

Lady Gaga (Darron Cummings/AP)

Lady Gaga will be performing in the UK for one date only - the 30th of July at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

My Chemical Romance

10 years since the band last performed in the UK, My Chemical Romance are planning on coming back with a bang.

Some of their best known songs include American Idiot, The Black Parade and Teenagers.

The emo band announced their comeback tour in January 2020 which sold out in minutes so they added three additional dates.

(Yui Mok/PA)

15 June — Eden Project, St Austell

17 June — Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

19 June — Stadium MK, Milton Keynes​

20 June — Stadium MK, Milton Keynes​

22 June — Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

Celine Dion

Legendary Celine Dion has rescheduled her highly anticipated 2020 tour for the spring of 2021.

The concerts will support her new album, Courage — her 27th record overall and 12th in English. The Celine Dion tour will start in Dublin on 11 April and go on until 27 April in Glasgow.

(Ian West/PA)

11 April — 3 Arena, Dublin

12 April — 3 Arena, Dublin

15 April — Manchester Arena, Manchester

16 April — Manchester Arena, Manchester

19 April — Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

20 April — Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

22 April — The O2 Arena, London

23 April — The O2 Arena, London

26 April — The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

27 April — The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Westlife

The iconic Irish boy band will be coming back for three of their biggest shows ever in 2021, with one at Wembley Arena in London (with James Morrison and All Saints) and another two at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork, Ireland.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

21 August — Wembley Arena, London

27 August — Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork

28 August — Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork

Haim

Sister trio Haim have been cultivating their soft indie rock sound and celebrating their sunny San Fernando Valley roots for more than a decade - often being compared to Fleetwood Mac.

The One More HAIM UK Tour will be stopping at arenas across the country in June 2021. Due to demand, a special outdoor show was also added at Leeds' Millennium Square.

Haim performing at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

15 June: O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

16 June: O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

18 June: The O2 - London

19 June: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham

22 June: The SSE Hydro - Glasgow

23 June: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

24 June: Millennium Square Leeds

