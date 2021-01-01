THE Kaiser Chiefs have announced a huge gig at Ffos Las racecourse in Carmarthenshire.
The re-scheduled show will invite audiences to enjoy an entire day of racing, with the added bonus of a full live set by the indie titans late in the evening of May 29, 2021.
Established as one of the best loved guitar bands to emerge this century, the Kaiser Chiefs will be heading to the races with a winning set-list of bona fide indie belters in their arsenal.
Over the last 15 years the Kaisers have become a real household name, from their seven critically acclaimed and top 10 charting albums selling multi-millions worldwide, to making memorable performances at some of the biggest events in recent history including Live 8 and the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony, and winning innumerable awards including ‘Best Live Act’ at both the Brit Awards and Q Awards.
With top 10 hits like ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Ruby’, ‘Oh My God’, ‘Never Miss A Beat’, and ‘Everyday I Love You Less & Less’ all cementing the band’s penchant for penning contemporary pop classics like few of their peers, the many highlights to be found on their acclaimed number three charting 2019 album ‘Duck’, illustrate a band that have no intention of slowing down soon.
See Kaiser Chiefs - Live After Racing at Ffos Las Racecourse on May 29.
Tickets are available from ticketmaster.co.uk/event/35005776DE7D8B7D
Tickets are priced at £35 Advance STBF; £25 Children under 18’s (under five free admission).