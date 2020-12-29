BEFORE lockdown, members of Soroptimist International enjoyed volunteering at Tenby’s Memory Cafe.
The Memory Cafe extends a welcome to those living with dementia, their carers and families.
The ladies of the Soroptimist Club had hoped to hand over small Christmas gifts to their friends at the cafe in person, but unfortunately were prevented from doing so by coronavirus restrictions.
Instead, Tenby Memory's Cafe's treasurer, John Walker-Davies, arranged a socially-distant rendezvous with Soroptimist president Margaret Harries to collect the gifts.