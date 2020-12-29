POLICE in Pembroke Dock are appealing for information after a number of cars were damaged in Bush Street.
The damage took place overnight on Boxing Day into the early hours of Sunday morning, December 27.
Police said they received a report shortly after 11am on December 27, of a number of car wing mirrors having been damaged in Bush Street.
A spokesperson said: “In total, we have recorded damage to the wing mirrors of seven parked cars. The damage took place overnight on Boxing Day/early hours of Sunday.
“House-to-house enquiries have been conducted.”
If anyone saw anything that could assist police in their investigation, please email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or call 101.
