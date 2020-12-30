A PEMBROKE man, accused of breaching restrictions during the first lockdown period, is to have his case heard in the new year.
Alfie Shelley, of St Nicholas Crescent, is accused of, on May 11, at The Green, Pembroke, without reasonable excuse, during the emergency period, being out on multiple journeys during the day, despite having previously been given advice by an officer on the restrictions present, contrary to regulations 8(1) and 12(1)(b) & (4) of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
Shelley, aged 21, who has denied the charge, was initially due to appear at Haverfordwest magistrates on December 2.
He was not in attendance; the court hearing he was unable to attend as he had Covid-19; the case adjourned to December 23.
On December 23,Shelly did not appear; the case was again adjourned, to January 11.