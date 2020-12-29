A Haverfordwest recycling charity has donated thousands of pounds, presents for children, and made sure rough sleepers are kept dry this Christmas.

Over the 12 days of Christmas, Pembrokeshire Care, Share and Give (PCS&G) donated to a different charity each day, including toys to Patch and sleep pods to the Pembrokeshire Care Society.

On each day they gave:

Soft toys to Patch £200 to the Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity and have helped pay for the postage to send about 50 children Christmas presents and accessories Essential items and accessories for Ronald Mcdonald Houses - places for families to stay while their children are in hospital - in Cardiff and Bristol £200 to Adam Bucketful of Hope a local cancer care charity New toys and goodies to Cylch Meithrin Maenclochog - an early years education charity - and hospital children wards £200 to Alan at Ataxia and Me to help with the provision of online information for clients and materials

£200 to The Church of St Mary the Virgin, Haverfordwest, which will enable to continue outreach assistance to the community £200 to Kidney Wales in memory of Andrew "Tommo" Thomas 10 sleeping pods were split between the Pembrokeshire Care Society, The VC Gallery, Patch and PCSAG, food was also donated to the VC Gallery to help feed Pembrokeshire Veterans £200 to Hywel Dda Health Charities for purchasing mastectomy pillows for patients or a piece of artwork to brighten up the consulting room £208 to Get the Boys a Lift for 100 coffees for anyone in need of a coffee and chat, and the cost of three counselling sessions £200 to St John Ambulance Haverfordwest, to purchase new training equipment

In total, they donated more than £2,000 to the various charities.

Thanking PCS&G, the Pembrokeshire Care Society said: "A huge thank you to Amanda at PCS&G, who has kindly donated four sleeping pods to help provide temporary shelter for our rough sleepers in the county.

"The Sleeping pods have been designed, trialled and tested in more urban areas and have saved many lives.

"A Sleep Pod is not a long-term solution, it is seen as an emergency shelter to be handed out as part of a wider process to help the rough sleeper access professional services to support them in finding a more permanent solution."

The sleep pods will be available in need of an emergency, and PCSAG hopes to purchase more to go with emergency packs and at police stations.

For the donation in memory of Andrew Tommo Thomas, a Spokesperson from Kidney Community local said: "We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to PCS&G, and everyone who worked incredibly hard resulting in a donation of £200 to Kidney Wales.

"The patients who visit Withybush General Hospital Dialysis Unit will all receive a reusable face covering with thanks to your support.

"You have helped Kidney Wales bring this project to life for our community, for this we are incredibly grateful.

"Diolch o galon i chi"

Adams Bucketful of Hope receiving their cheque

Sandy bear added: "A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful team at Pembrokeshire Care, Share & Give who recycle everyday waste and unwanted items to raise much-needed charity funds.

"This donation will support reaching several families this Christmas"

PCS&G thanked everyone for their support.

To find out more about the charity, visit their Facebook page facebook.com/pembrokeshirecareshareandgive