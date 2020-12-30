Tonight's the night!

The waiting is over and the winners of the 2020 Western Telegraph Health and Care awards are about to be announced.

We have all had more reason than ever to appreciate the hard work and dedication of our health and care workers this year.

Even a global pandemic hasn't stopped each and every one of them going the extra mile to care for us and keep us safe and so this year the Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards aren't just about celebrating the amazing work that goes on in the sector - but also offers us all an opportunity to say thank-you and express our gratitude to everyone working in health and care.

And we could see by the number of nominations from the public, detailing the wonderful work going on in west Wales, that so many of you appreciate and support them too. And all our sponsors, too, were so keen to add their names to the event to express their appreciation of the hard work and dedication of the healthcare sector.

It’s really easy to watch the awards broadcast live.

Simply go to the Western Telegraph Facebook page - www.facebook.com/westerntelegraph - at 7pm on December 30 and you’ll be able to watch. It’s as simple as that.

We’d love you to join and share the link with all your colleagues/family and friends so they can take part too. If you can make it, please comment, like and share to get the message out to more people and so the winners and finalists see how appreciated they are.

We’re broadcasting it over the Christmas/New Year period to help bring everyone some festive cheer, so why not watch it with your family and get a few snacks and drinks in?

The evening is hosted by Dr Hilary Jones, of GMB fame, and there will be lots of celebrity guest appearances.

In addition a post-event supplement featuring all the winners will be published in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, January 6.

The event is sponsored by Bluestone Foundation and BMI Werndale together with Pembrokeshire College; Western Power Distribution; Valero; Direct Nursing; Pembrokeshire County Council; t2 and Monmouthshire Building Society.