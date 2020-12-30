A scheme that helps feed vulnerable people in Haverfordwest and Milford Haven is set to return early next year.

Pembrokeshire Frame has announced the Bags of Care Plus scheme has been awarded more than £66,000 from the Welsh Government-funded voluntary services recovery fund.

The money will be used to deliver over 3,750 free hot meals and community fridge bags of surplus food to those who are vulnerable and isolated between January and April 2021.

The Bags of Care scheme was established earlier this year to help feed those in need during the pandemic but ended when initial funding dried up.

Jenny Sims, managing director of Pembrokeshire Frame said: “As we have just entered another Covid 19 lockdown news of this fabulous grant could not have come at a better time.

"We know that there are so many individuals in Pembrokeshire, many vulnerable, afraid, lonely, and isolated, who desperately need the caring support that this project will provide.”

Pembrokeshire Frame said they aim to use this funding to ensure a fair and just recovery for vulnerable individuals and their families who would otherwise find it difficult to cope during lockdown and government restrictions.

Frame’s dedicated team of community fridge volunteers and monitors will work with and collect food from local supermarkets including Marks and Spencer, Tesco’s and Aldi, who provide surplus food to share with the local community, which will enable them to continue reducing the amount of waste reaching landfill sites.

Once again Frame is partnering with The Green Shed Café team who will prepare and deliver their hot meals free to vulnerable individuals during the Covid pandemic.

Hot meals and free food are significant to this project, but we are also delighted to say that beneficiaries will be given the opportunity to connect with the Green Shed team and Community Fridge volunteers, via telephone and a socially distanced post-Christmas event if they so wish at The Green Shed once lockdown restrictions have eased.

As part of this project, Pembrokeshire Frame aims to promote healthy eating in line with the work of the Welsh Government and their Healthy Weight strategy to help prevent and reduce obesity.

More information and details on how to refer to Bags of Care Plus will be provided in the first week of January 2021 on Frame’s website pembrokeshire-Frame.org.uk/ or Facebook Pembrokeshire Frame