THE excitement is building ahead of this year’s Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards, which take place tonight.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event, which has BMI Werndale Hospital and the Bluestone Foundation as co-headline sponsors, is broadcast online via the Western Telegraph’s Facebook page.

Dr Hilary Jones hosts the ceremony, which starts at 7pm, while there will be messages of support from celebrities including rugby legend Shane Williams and Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page.

The health and social care sector has been pivotal in the fight to keep Covid-19 at bay, and all of this year’s finalists know all too well just how testing a time it has been.

Fishguard’s Langton Hall and St Teresa’s Rest Home are finalists in the Care Home of the Year category alongside Belmont Court in Tenby.

Vying for the GP Practice of the Year accolade are Haverfordwest surgeries St Thomas’ and Winch Lane, while Milford Haven’s Barlow House makes up the shortlist.

In the running for Doctor of the Year are Abdullah Cheema, Sian Williams of Saundersfoot Medical Centre and Solva Surgery’s Sujan Dhaduvai.

Sarah Hicks, a respiratory clinical nurse specialist based at Withybush Hospital, has the Direct Nursing Services-sponsored Nurse of the Year gong in her sights, but she will face stiff competition from Winch Lane’s Christine Evans and Llinos Davies, who provides end-of-life care.

Up for the Western Power Distribution-sponsored Volunteer of the Year award is Ian Middlemist, who leads a group of volunteers at Hill Park Baptist Church in Haverfordwest.

Paul Mathias and wife Yanwen take a mobile shop and library around Withybush, while Angelo Rossi provides care to the homeless and those sleeping rough in South Wales.

Neyland Pharmacy, Noott’s Pharmacy in Haverfordwest and Well Pharmacy, St Davids, are the contenders for the Pharmacy of the Year prize.

Social worker Keeley Connor, Withybush medical rota coordinators Kat O’Campo and Nicola Jones, and Withybush’s senior porter Jim Duff go toe-to-toe for the West Wales Unsung Hero crown, sponsored by Pembrokeshire Leisure Services.

There’s a straight shootout between Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Blue Team and Cariad Pet Therapy CIC for the t2-backed Best Innovation award, while Penny Croxford, Karen Harries and Lucie Ratcliffe are finalists in the Support Staff of the Year category, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society.

Rory Robinson and Robert Rees lock horns in the Valero-sponsored Paramedic of the Year category, while Danielle Boswell, Living in Suicide's Shadow and Cariad Pet Therapy CIC bid for the Mental Health and Wellbeing accolade.

The Pembrokeshire College-sponsored Together we Achieve award pits Paul Sartori Hospice at Home against Pembrokeshire Care Ltd and the Hywel Dda University Health Board TIA Quality Improvement Team.

Meanwhile, Jolly Jumpers Day Nursery are in the running for the Early Years title, while all winners will be in contention for the Outstanding Achievement award, which is backed by the co-headline sponsors.