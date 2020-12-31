A WOMAN whose dog sadly died after falling from the cliff path at Aberporth has thanked all those who helped recover her pet.

Nina Murphy, from Ferwig, had gone for a family walk out after Christmas on Monday (December 28) with 18-month-old cocker spaniel Nala.

“She was loving being out with the kids,” said Nina.

“She was a typical cocker and loved to be free and was never on the lead wherever she had been.

“She loved to run about and it was just a tragic accident.”

Coastguard rescue teams from Cardigan, Moylegrove and New Quay, along with Cardigan lifeboat were all called to the scene after the alarm was raised just after 1pm.

Cardigan’s Atlantic-class lifeboat was able to pinpoint the location of Nala but due to the rough sea conditions, was unable to reach her.

Rope technicians from New Quay and Moylegrove finally managed to recover the dog from the cliff face.

“I cannot thank them enough and all those involved were just amazing,” said Nina.

“The conditions were awful and I did not want anyone risking their lives but they were adamant they were going to bring her back to me and I am so grateful they did.

“Nala was so loyal and we had so much love from her. She has been a rock in what has been a tough year personally. She was there for me all the time and was a massive part of the family.

“Once again, I am just so thankful to those who got her back for us.”