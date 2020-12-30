A 34-year-old Milford Haven man has been recalled to prison following a burglary in the town.
Police were called to an address in Hakin in the early hours of December 27, following reports of a man attempting to break into a shed.
A man was arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police officers, and a number of items seized.
These included an electric jigsaw, and angle grinder and various hand tools.
All items have now been returned to their proper owners.
