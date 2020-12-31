TENBY'S mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, is urging her townspeople to take their 'tremendous' community spirit of the pandemic through into 2021.
In a New Year message, she said: “2020 - looking back it has certainly been a memorable year. I think we will all be glad to turn the calendar to 2021 and look forward to a better future. Although we still have challenges ahead, I do believe that we can be hopeful.
“When we reflect on 2020, we shouldn’t dismiss all that has happened. There has been a tremendous community spirit with businesses, individuals and organisations coming together to offer help to others in our town. I hope that we can take that spirit of community and togetherness into 2021.
"Let our care and consideration of others be the true legacy of the pandemic and the challenging times that we have faced.
“Tenby is truly a town for all seasons and we welcome visitors all year round when circumstances allow.
"For all those employed in the tourism business and for all our excellent businesses, we look forward to when we will be able to do what we do best and provide a great Tenby welcome.
"Until that time comes, we must look out for each other, help where we can and above all stay safe.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people that work in our essential services. The list of people is endless - as is our gratitude.
“Happy New Year and have a safe 2021.”