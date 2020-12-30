A FREYSTROP man was given a community order after he admitted to assaulting an emergency worker.
Joshua Jones-Rogers, aged 26, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 22.
The offences occurred on December 4 and Jones-Rogers pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting an emergency worker and causing damage to a police cell.
A third charge of an assault on an emergency worker was withdrawn in court.
The community order was made for 12 months and Jones-Rogers was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation the police officer and £100 compensation for the damage caused to the cell.
He was also fined £120 for the assault and will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.