The company behind the purchase of the old Imperial Garage site in Haverfordwest has released plans for the development.
RCW Homes Limited agreed to buy the former Imperial Garage site in Portfield earlier this year, with plans to build a mixture of 19 houses and flats.
Previous plans for the site have failed to get off the ground, including a proposed development for over 55s housing in 2013.
The company has released 3D visuals for the proposed properties, as well as a site plan.
Walter Davis of RCW Homes said: "We are in the process of applying for planning permission for an innovative energy-efficient new build scheme of 14 houses and five flats, many with garages and a minimum of two parking spaces per house.
"We have also incorporated a playground for the children who will live in the development so they can meet their neighbours and enjoy some exercise and fresh air while on a swing or a climbing frame.
"All the houses will have a decent size private garden for the residents to enjoy."
Ms Davis said they wanted to offer local tradespeople employment to help build the properties,
The properties are planned to be energy efficient and painted in bright pastel colours "to add some charm to the area", which Mr Davis said will complement the local neighbourhood.
For more on the consultation visit ra-architects.co.uk/consultations