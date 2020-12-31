The mayor of St Clears has spoken of his pride in the 'good work' carried out by his community during the coronavirus crisis.

In a New Year message, Cllr Ian Richards said: "2020 has been a challenging year for us all and has proven difficult for many of our local people.

"I have been immensely proud of the good work in relation to supporting the vulnerable in our community, from delivering food parcels to residents shielding, to assisting with the roll out of the flu vaccination in partnership with the Coach and Horses Doctors Surgery.

"I have also been pleased to see how local people have tackled the regulations set in relation to the current pandemic, and this

reflects on the community spirit which is very much flourishing in the St. Clears and Bancyfelin area.

" I would like to thank every one of you for your efforts and words alone cannot describe the gratitude and debt we all owe to you.

"Recently, there has been positive news about the reopening of a railway station.

"I am looking forward to seeing how this develops in 2021.

"I would also like to welcome the additional businesses

who have arrived during 2020 or are due to arrive in 2021, helping to enhance the attraction to our area.

"The future looks positive with roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccination, and this can only motivate and drive us forward to get somewhere near to normality in the year ahead.

"Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2021. Happy New Year! Blwyddyn Newydd Dda!"