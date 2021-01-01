'Hope for the New Year' is the theme of this message from Rev Shirley Murphy as 2021 dawns.

Rev Shirley, the assistant curate of Narberth, says: "2020 has been full of surprises that no one, not a single one, has ever asked for.

"It has been a year of challenges for many people around the world, what with flooding, bush fires and racial tensions over police brutality reaching a boiling point - and that is before we even mention the subject of coronavirus which has left thousands of people dead around the world and has devastated loved ones and families left behind, not to mention the economic effect with thousands of people left in debt and without a job.

As Christmas comes to an end we anxiously await the words 'Happy New Year!'.

"We ponder and discuss all the interesting occurrences that happened the past year; the good times, the bad times, the frustrating times and the fun times.

"We share what valuable lessons we learned from our experiences, what God showed us and how He was faithful through all of it.

"The New Year can often bring a mixed bag of emotions and memories for many of us.

"Some may have just experienced the best year ever and look forward to an even greater one looming ahead.

"Others may have just trudged through one deep struggle after another.

"The fresh calendar year brings desperate hope for things to be better, with an ache for the still-fresh wounds to slowly begin their process of healing.

"Whether you’ve just walked through the greatest year of your life, or are incredibly glad to see this one finally over, one truth still rings clear amidst it all. You are not alone. Not ever.

"Our God is a 'with us' God. On the heels of the celebration of the birth of our King, that reminder has the power to carry us right into a fresh, new start.

"He is Immanuel, God with us. And though things and people around us shift and change, our God never changes.

"Let us give thanks to the Lord for getting us through another year as we look forward to what He has for us up ahead and praise Him that He is faithful and worthy to be praised.

"May the Lord bless you and your family with a blessed New Year."