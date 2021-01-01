Haverfordwest's mayor, councillor Alan Buckfield, is urging the community to stay positive as we head into 2021.
In a New Year message he said: "The majority of 2020 was lost to the ravages of COVID-19 and its effect on all aspects of our lives. Nobody has seen anything similar in their lifetime.
"Yet, despite all the worries, fears and insecurities, our town rose to the challenge. Self-help groups, community groups, churches and chapels, neighbourhoods, and individuals all emerged to provide help and support where needed. An excellent response that illustrates the love within our community. I am proud of you all and proud to be a citizen of this town. Our essential service providers are beyond praise!
"And so, we enter 2021 with the hope that the vaccines will allow an eventual return to normality. It will be a long road to full economic recovery and to repair the effects of this virus on the health and well-being of our people, but it will happen.
"Let’s be positive. Keep safe, healthy, and work together to return Haverfordwest to a lively and attractive place in which to live and work."