A MILFORD Haven man who stole a key belonging to the Hakin and Hubberston Community Centre has been given a conditional discharge.
Dylan Poupard, aged 19, of Sunningdale Drive, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 22, and pleaded guilty to one charge of theft.
The offence occurred on May 22, 2020, and Poupard was ordered to pay £121.80 in compensation.
He was also ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
The conditional discharge will run for 12 months.