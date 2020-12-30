The founder of a Pembrokeshire charity that employs and trains people with disabilities and learning difficulties has been recognised in the New Year's Honours list.

Jennifer Ann Sims, founder and CEO of Pembrokeshire Frame, has been recognised for her tireless work with a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Ms Sims established the award-winning recycling social enterprise charity in 1994, helping to change the face of recycling and disability employment provision in the county.

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 75-year-old sought grant funding to launch Pembrokeshire FRAME's Bags of Care Community Fridge Scheme.

Together with the Greenshed Cafe, they have been able to provide hot meals and free bags of food which have been delivered to the vulnerable, the elderly and those struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Frame's Community Fridge also aims to reduce the amount of food waste going to landfill while providing a lifeline to those in most need.

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart MP, praised Ms Sims and other people from Wales who have received awards in this year's list.

"As well as running a successful charity, Jennifer has worked tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic to deliver hot meals and bags of food to vulnerable people," he said.

"Stories like hers are the bright spots of the past year.

"I'd like to extend my warmest congratulations to Jennifer on receipt of this honour."

He added: "In what has been an extraordinarily challenging year, it is vital that we recognise and praise the inspiring achievements of some truly remarkable people.

"These awards celebrate the people who are the mainstays of communities across Wales, selflessly giving back to those around them through their work and their personal lives.

"I am delighted to see a whole host of Welsh recipients from all walks of life recognised for their commitment to charity, sport, education and – during a global pandemic – some amazing work in the fight against Covid-19.

"I'd like to extend my gratitude to each person honoured for their efforts. Congratulations to everyone receiving an honour."