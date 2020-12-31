PEMBROKE Coast National Park is calling for the public to follow Welsh Government guidelines over the Christmas break and to show continued patience by staying home and staying safe.

While Wales remains in lockdown, it is clear that some people are ignoring Welsh Government regulations and attempting to access popular National Park beauty spots, putting themselves and the Park’s fragile rural communities at greater risk.

In a joint statement, Wales’ three park authorities are reminding all UK residents to remember that Wales is in lockdown with only essential travel permitted, therefore people are unable to drive to visit any of the Welsh National Parks.

Tegryn Jones, chief executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said: “There is no doubt these are challenging times but all of our safety depends on people respecting the rules and doing the right thing.

"Right now this means staying at home to stay safe and only exercising from our doorsteps. If not, there is real concern that our rural health services will face increased pressure and social distancing measures will not be followed.

“We understand the vital role that our National Parks have played this year in supporting people’s health and wellbeing, and how much people have benefitted from access to the outdoors. The time will come again when we can all enjoy the beauty and diversity of our Parks, and we very much look forward to welcoming you back when that time is right and it is safe for you and safe for our communities.”

More information on National Park services can be found here: pembrokeshirecoast.wales The public can report any issues by contacting Pembokeshire Coast National Park Authority at: info@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk