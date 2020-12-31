“WHAT an extraordinary year it turned out be with Covid-19, it affected us all in one way or another, but I am sure we will cope with these difficult times together,” said the mayor of St Davids, Bira Sehmi.
“St Davids Food Pod has been excellent and still going strong. The volunteers of St Davids Befrienders also continue to carry out an unbelievably valuable service in helping the local community.
“During the lockdown, a few of the quilting and sewing groups got busy sewing headbands, masks, and bags for the NHS nurses to put their uniforms in to wash.
“How we enjoyed clapping, beating pots and pans with sticks, and not forgetting car horns on Thursday evenings to show our appreciation for all the NHS and support staff.
“Thank goodness for WhatsApp, Zoom and Skype meetings, calls with work colleagues, friends and family that kept us in contact with each other.
“It has been disappointing that all the civic, normal social activities and the end-of-year celebrations had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. We obviously had to comply with all the rules and guidelines as directed by the Welsh Government.
“Local retail shops, businesses, hospitality, and the tourist sector have been hit extremely hard during this period so let us hope it will bounce back next year. I wish everyone best wishes for a brighter year ahead.
“Hopefully, the vaccine will be a blessing to beat this virus.
“Please take care, stay safe and warm this winter.”