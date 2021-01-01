Fshguard and Goodwick mayor, Cllr Jackie Stokes, describes 2020 as 'unlike any in living memory'

In a New Year message, she said: “It has been frightening, confusing and for a lot of people and businesses a struggle to survive.

“The one thing that shone out in Fishguard and Goodwick is the community spirit.

“Within a couple of days of the first lockdown new volunteer community groups formed.

“They supported residents with shopping and other needs and for those struggling, with food support.

“The town council immediately responded with an emergency grant scheme to help with their costs.

“Existing groups continued to do what they could throughout the year. It’s not been all doom and gloom, the Greening Group continued to keep our green spaces tidy, Theatr Gwaun opened a new cafe and the Round Table managed to get Santa to visit all the boys and girls, not just here, but in the surrounding areas.

“Thank you to these and all the other groups for the wonderful work they do.

“We must not forget our health workers, retail staff, refuse collectors, teachers and all other frontline workers who have carried on looking after us. We are indebted to you all.

“A vaccine is now available and has started to be administered, if we continue to follow the rules there is now light at the end of the tunnel. I would like to wish everyone a happy, peaceful, safe Christmas and look to the New Year with hope and optimism.”