A Pembrokeshire daycare has been named and shamed by the UK Government for failing to pay the minimum wage.

Rainbows Day Care (Pembrokeshire) Limited failed to pay £1,273.38 to 46 workers.

According to Companies House, the daycare was based in Llangolman, Clynderwen, and dissolved on March 3, 2020.

Rainbows Day Care is one of more than 100 businesses in the UK called out for short-changing their employees, resulting in a fine.

Employers who pay workers less than the minimum wage have to pay back arrears of wages to the worker at current minimum wage rates.

Hefty financial penalties of up to 200per cent of arrears - capped at £10,000 per worker - are also paid to the Government.

Business Minister Paul Scully said the list should be a “wake-up call” to rogue bosses, as the department relaunches naming scheme after a two-year pause.

Across the UK, 139 companies investigated between 2016 and 2018 failed to pay £6.7m to over 95,000 workers. The offending companies range in size from small businesses to large multinationals who employ thousands of people across the country.

The companies named by the Government today (December 31), including Rainbows Day Care, have paid back their workers, and financial penalties.

Mr Scully said: “Paying the minimum wage is not optional, it is the law. It is never acceptable for any employer to short-change their workers.

“This should serve as a wake-up call to named employers and a reminder to every one of the importance of paying workers what they are legally entitled to.

“Make no mistake, those who fail to follow minimum wage rules will be caught out and made to pay up.”

The companies named by the Government were served notice of underpayment between September 2016 and July 2018, following investigations by HMRC.

One of the main causes of minimum wage breaches was low-paid employees being made to cover work costs, which would eat into their pay packet, such as paying for uniform, training or parking fees.

Other employers failed to raise employees’ pay after they had a birthday which should have moved them into a different National Minimum Wage bracket.

While not all breaches of minimum wage rules are intentional, it is the responsibility of all employers to ensure they are following the law.

The full list of companies named for failing to pay the National Minimum Wage can be seen below: