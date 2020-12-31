Hywel Dda University Health Board has stressed that the NHS continues to operate under extreme pressure, urging the public to follow Covid rules.

Earlier this month the health board (HDUHB) put out a statement saying they had the highest number of Covid-19 inpatients since the start of the pandemic.

Over a week later HDUHB said the situation remains dire.

Asked how many patients are currently using the field hospitals, such as Bluestone, a spokesperson said they were unable to confirm a number because the figure fluctuates.

They said: "Our field hospitals (at Bluestone (Carreg Las) and Llanelli (Selwyn Samuel)) give us the flexibility to move patients out of hospitals after they have been assessed as no longer needing medical input, but still require some care before being discharged home or to a community care facility.

"We have opened up to 28 beds (staffing wise) in both facilities but flow in and out with daily discharges means the actual number of patients in beds does fluctuate daily.

"We have further capacity but not the workforce to support an increase nor the demand currently across our system to use this. "

The spokesperson stressed the need to follow the rules to fight the virus, saying: “Protect the NHS – and help save lives.

"Follow the government guidance and Keep Wales Safe by staying out of each other’s homes, except in very limited circumstances; limiting how many people you meet; maintaining social distancing; washing your hands regularly, and working from home if you can.

"Also, if you have symptoms, please stay at home, book a test and only leave home to get your test."