THERE have been 136 new coronavirus cases reported in Hywel Dda health board’s area according to Public Health Wales figures today (December 31).

Public Health Wales figures show 36 new cases in Pembrokeshire from 170 tests, 87 in Carmarthenshire from 299 tests, and 13 in Ceredigion from 63 tests.

11 further deaths were reported in the Hywel Dda area, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 220.

To date, 10,892 cases have been confirmed across the health board – Carmarthenshire 7,584, Ceredigion 1,211, and Pembrokeshire 2,097.

Across Wales, 1,831 cases were reported today, with Public Health Wales recording 65 new deaths.

Wales now has had a total of 148,537 confirmed cases and 3,494 people have died with suspected Covid-19.

Across Wales 11,194 tests were carried out since the last report.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We wish everyone a Happy New Year. We hope that 2021 will be a better year for us all, especially in light of the announcement by the Welsh Government of the roll-out of the second Coronavirus vaccine in Wales.

“Although we are right to celebrate this announcement, we would sound a note of caution because vaccinating the adult population of Wales is a significant task, and the vaccine will take time to reach everyone.

“Please do not to phone your GP, pharmacy or hospital asking when you will get a vaccine. When someone is in one of the groups eligible for the vaccine, they will be invited to attend a dedicated clinic which will have been set up to ensure patient safety and that of the healthcare professionals.

“The effects of the vaccines may not be seen nationally for some time, and with Wales at alert level four we must continue to follow the advice on keeping Wales safe. Stay at home, meet only the people you live with, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly, and work from home if you can.

“As indicated by the Welsh Government, the new restrictions were brought forward due to the identification of a new more transmissible variant of Coronavirus. Public Health Wales has been working with UK partners to investigate and respond to this variant.

“It is normal for viruses to undergo mutations, and we expect this to happen. Although the variant is easier to transmit, there is currently no evidence that it is more severe.

“We are reminding people that all current guidance relating to Coronavirus continues to apply to the new variant, including advice relating to symptoms, social distancing, self-isolation, and vaccination.

“The new variant shows up as positive in Public Health Wales’ existing Coronavirus tests, and people must continue to seek a test in the usual way if they develop Coronavirus symptoms.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by clicking here.

“If you are due to travel out of the UK, please be aware of the changing situation and keep an eye on the FCO website for up to date details.

“We remind people that Public Health Wales will not be reporting Coronavirus data on its public facing data dashboard or social media channels on Friday 1 January. Users should be aware that there will be a backlog of data that will flow through to the system on Saturday 2 January.

“This will not affect individuals receiving their results, and anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local authority’s Test, Trace, Protect team in the usual way.

“The Public Health Wales public-facing data dashboard is a rapid reporting tool which is subject to correction and reconciliation. Official statistics are provided by the Office of National Statistics.

“Public Health Wales urges everyone to follow the rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable.”