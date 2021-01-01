'Follow the rules and work together' is the message to the community of Narberth from town mayor Cllr Chris Walters.

In a New Year's message, he said: "This year starts with significant challenges as we remain in a new lockdown period with many local businesses unable to reopen their doors.

"Whilst there is not much I can do as mayor, I encourage everyone to simply follow the rules and the sooner we work together then - fingers crossed - with the new vaccine being rolled out across the UK, hopefully, we can finally get rid of this horrible virus, or at least slow it down enough so we can all return to a normal life.

"Dare I also say the Brexit word – I hope that businesses in Narberth are not affected too much by the new rules and regulations coming.

"I know there is a lot of uncertainty around events going to be held in 2021, but I remain confident that they will go ahead in some way, shape or form.

"I once again want to thank all the community for coming together over Covid, especially those who are key workers and frontline staff who, day in, day out, put themselves in the thick of this pandemic.

"This year I celebrated becoming mayor for the second year running. Come May, I will be passing my robes and First Citizen authority on to another councillor who will lead us into 2022.

"I cannot thank the community enough for introducing me to various groups of individuals and making me aware of exciting projects going on in the community.

"I have celebrated some great events, including Bloomfield Community Centre celebrating 200 years in business in 2019 to, this year, congratulating the fantastic ladies of Narberth WI who celebrated 100 years formed.

"Other highlights include drawing the Queens Hall car raffle in aid of their refurbishment fund, donating a new memorial bench to the town celebrating our war heroes of many years and getting involved with various fundraisers.

"When I became mayor, I made sure I also represented the youth of our town.Thank you for working with me and strengthening our links within the town.

"I am very proud of the community I represent and being Narberth born and bred, with many years of rich family history, I can honestly say Narberth is a wonderful place.

"Wishing the whole of the Narberth community a safe, healthy and prosperous new year."