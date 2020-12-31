There are changes to your collection day if the binmen are scheduled to call to your property tomorrow – New Year’s Day.
There will be no collections on Friday, January 1 – instead your rubbish will be taken away on Sunday, January 3, but all other collections will remain as normal.
The only change will be to your collection day and not to what is scheduled for collection.
You can check your online calendar or sign up to Pembrokeshire County Council’s email or text notification service to see which items are collected each week.
Householders are reminded that their waste containers still need to be out for collection by 6.30am on the scheduled day.
In addition waste and recycling centres will be closed on New Year’s Day.