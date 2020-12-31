PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Thursday, December 31.

“Welcome to my weekly update and my final update for 2020.

“Well what a year we have all had. Who could have imagined how this pandemic would change our lives in such a way?

“As an authority we have worked hard to protect our communities and ensure we managed the delivery of our services.

“Yesterday (December 30) a meeting was held with Ministers in relation to back to school.

“As an authority we are proceeding with our plans for distance learning until face-to-face teaching returns on Monday, January 11.

“Critical worker and vulnerable children’s child care will be provided from January 6.

“We will continue to use the evidence provided by Welsh Government to make decisions about the safe reopening of schools. If there needs to be any changes we will let learners and their families know.

“The Health Minister outlined the continuing concerns about the rise in hospitalisations. And I would like to highlight that our NHS is working very hard, but facing unprecedented times as we also face the additional winter pressures.

“I would urge you to please continue to adhere to the stay safe messages from Welsh Government about socially distancing and following the guidance as we remain in alert level 4.

“Covid-19 is still present in our communities and we all have a continued role to play to reduce the spread of the virus.

“I appreciate that my messages throughout the year have been asking for your support and I am very grateful for the way everyone has helped each other and supported those in our communities.

“I want to thank everyone in Pembrokeshire for doing the right thing and ensured we minimised the impact of Covid. However, I am very aware that this has impacted on many, so my thoughts go out to you.

“It would be wrong of me not to highlight my thanks to all the NHS staff, care workers and carers out in the community.

“They have all worked so hard to look after those who need care - even more so this year as the demands have been higher. I for one will be raising my glass at midnight to thank everyone in our health and care sector for what they have done for us.

“I know as the clock ticks towards 2021 and we welcome in the New Year the NHS staff will be continuing to work hard looking after so many, and dealing with Covid cases – please take a moment to thank them all.

“This has not been an easy year, in fact for many it has been a very stressful and testing year, but we must keep positive and look forward to 2021.

“The year ahead I’m sure will be a better year and step-by-step we will get back to a normal way of living, we must keep looking forward.

“I now want to wish you all a Happy New Year and please raise a toast at midnight to the end of 2020 and welcome in 2021.

“Stay safe everyone, thank you for all your messages through the year and again Happy New Year to you all.”