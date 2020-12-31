POLICE are appealing for information following the death of a man in Saundersfoot this evening, December 31.
Police were called to an alleyway off Brewery Terrace at around 6pm, where sadly a man was pronounced deceased by the ambulance service.
Officers are in attendance, and an investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
Anyone with information that might assist enquiries is asked to get in touch, quoting reference 257 of December 31.
Online: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline Email: 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk Call: 101