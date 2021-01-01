There was a retirement gift with royal approval for retiring council press and public relations manager and former Western Telegraph journalist Len Mullins, on Thursday.
Len, 65, was created a Member of the Victorian Order (MVO) in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours on the very day he retired, after 21 years in his role with Pembrokeshire County Council.
The Royal Victorian Order is a dynastic order of knighthood established in 1896 by Queen Victoria. It recognises distinguished personal service to the monarch of the Commonwealth realms, members of the monarch's family, or to any viceroy or senior representative of the monarch.
In Len’s case it was awarded for his work on behalf of the Dyfed Lieutenancy in arranging and organising royal visits to Pembrokeshire and similar services.
“I was genuinely shocked – but thrilled - when I received the notification letter in November from Buckingham Palace. It’s also rewarding for the Dyfed Lieutenancy office to be recognised in this way.
“I must acknowledge that I had a very good teacher in Lieutenancy matters in my former boss at the Pembrokeshire County Council, David Thomas.
"With the birth of my second grandson on Wednesday (December 30), it’s been a very special week in what has been a pretty awful year.”
Len was born in Front Street, Pembroke Dock and joined the Western Telegraph as a senior reporter in 1980, after seven years working in the Pembroke Dock district office of the old West Wales Guardian newspaper.
He went on to became chief reporter in 1984 and news editor in 1987.
He joined Pembrokeshire County Council as a press officer in 1999 and officially retired yesterday, December 31st as the council’s press and public relations manager.
