POLICE are still at the scene of the discovery of a man's body in Saundersfoot on New Year's Eve.
As the Western Telegrph previously reported, officers have launched an investigation following the man's death.
A Dyfed Powys police spokesperson said: "Police were called to an alleyway off Brewery Terrace at around 6pm, where sadly a man was pronounced deceased by the ambulance service.
"Officers are in attendance, and an investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained."
Anyone with information that might assist enquiries is asked to get in touch, quoting reference 257 of December 31.
Online: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline
Email: 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
Call: 101