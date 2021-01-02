The Wildlife Trusts of South West Wales have been urging their supporters to take part in #12dayswild.
For each of the 12 days of Christmas they have posted a challenge to people to get out there and enjoy the natural world outside their front doors and in their gardens – you can find them all on @WTSWW on Twitter.
Despite the emergency lockdown restrictions there are still lots of opportunities to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits that the fresh air is known to bring to your mental health and wellbeing.
The trusts have suggested various activities such as snapping a photograph of local wildlife; starting work in your garden or doing a random act of kindness for birds or animals – feeding them something special or helping to provide shelter.
Do let us know if you have enjoyed the natural world close to home - and send us your photographs.