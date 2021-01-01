TWO stalwart New Year's Day swimmers were determined to maintain a tradition going back nearly four decades this morning.

Saundersfoot duo Chris Williams and John Joseph have never missed a single New Year's Day dip in the village.

So after the coronavirus crisis forced the cancellation of the 36th event, they decided to take a socially-distanced 8.30am plunge as part of their daily exercise.

Swim chairman Martyn Williams said: "Chris and John were determined to maintain their New Year's Day swimming tradition - in fact, John was so keen that he originally wanted to go in the water at 7.30am, until we reminded him that it would be dark!

"Someone else who has never missed a single one of our swims is Gareth Davies the photographer, so it was only right that he was there as well."

The first festive swim in Saundersfoot took place on Boxing Day 1984, but then the event moved to New Year's Day in 1986 and the rest, as they say, is history.

More than 2,000 people took part in the 2020 event, raising nearly £49,000 for charity.

"Because the swim attracts such vast numbers of people, there was absolutely no way we could consider it going ahead, and took an early decision to cancel," added Martyn.

"We are now just holding on to the hope that there will be a Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim in 2022, and we will be pulling out all the stops to make it the best ever."