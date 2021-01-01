POLICE say there are 'no suspicious circumstances' surrounding the death of a 42-year-old man in Saundersfoot on New Year's Eve.
As previously reported, officers launched an investigation after the discovery of the man's body in an alleyway in the village's Brewery Terrace.
Police remained at the scene throughout the night and into the morning, and initially said that the man's death was 'unexplained'.
In an update this afternoon, a police spokesperson said: "Our enquiries into the death of a 42-year-old man in Saundersfoot have progressed overnight and throughout today.
"Following a post mortem examination, we have determined that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death. We are now working with the coroner.
"Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.
"We would like to thank the people who contacted us with information following last night’s appeal, as well as those who stopped to help the deceased at the scene."