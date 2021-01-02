Fishguard’s newly opened Red Onion Café is offering free soup to the community today (Saturday).
The café in the grounds of the former Fishguard Garden Centre on the back road between Fishguard and Scleddau.
The owners are inviting locals to incorporate a walk to the café into their daily exercise today where they will be rewarded with a takeaway cup of soup and a roll.
The offer is available between 12pm and 3pm today. The ingredients for the Free Soup for our Community event, have been donated by Total Produce, Fishguard.
“2021 we hope is going to be a better more connected year. With a focus on health and wellbeing with supporting each other,” said the owners of Red Onion Café.
“We want to encourage everyone to walk up with their family for fresh air and a takeaway cup of soup and a roll.
“Let's make this a year to support all is us in the community, families, friends and businesses.”
The owners are asking members of the public to follow current government guidelines; to walk up from home, to observe social distance and wear masks when collecting soup and rolls.