AN EXHIBITION about life during coronavirus was forced to closed just before opening, as new Covid-19 restrictions were introduced.

However, all is not lost, the show featuring artwork by St Davids school pupils, which should have been displayed at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre, has now gone online.

Organised and funded by the Friends of Oriel y Parc, the Jeff Davies Award is an annual art competition in partnership with Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, honouring the memory of local man and former chairman of the Friends of Oriel y Parc.

Coronavirus restrictions mean that the gallery and centre is currently closed but the pupils' artwork is now available to view online.

This year's competition was judged by special guests Amanda Wright, Sarah Jane Brown and Alun Davies on the theme of Covid-19…Your View, which asked students to interpret the impact of the virus.

"Unfortunately, we had to close the centre just as we were putting the finishing touches to the exhibition," said Oriel y Parc Manager, Claire Bates.

"We didn't want all the pupils' hard work to be hidden away so we thought the only option was to create an online gallery so that this amazing artwork was available for all to see.

"Although we are now closed until the New Year, I would like to thank everyone that has visited Oriel y Parc this year and look forward to welcoming more people as soon it is safe to do so in 2021."

The joint winners from Campws Dewi were Jazmine Hanna and Shelby Hanna, with third place going to Becky Wadia.

The winner of the Campws Non category was Seren Reason, with Becky Millington in second place and Carys Reason third.

From Campws Aidan, Leila Lloyd Phillips was the winner with Liliwen Evans in second and Archie Morgan third.

For the latest updates from Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre and to view the Jeff Davies Award exhibition online visit www.orielyparc.co.uk.