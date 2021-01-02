A SOLVA hillside has been transformed for future generations thanks to the efforts of the community council.
Before the current coronavirus restrictions were introduced local volunteers got together to plant 350 saplings, including Rowan, Wild Cherry, Crabapple, Dogwood, Hazel and Hawthorn, on a steep hillside overlooking the village.
The saplings were among 420 provided to the community council by the Woodland Trust, following a successful application earlier in the year.
The remaining saplings will be planted around the perimeter of the football pitch where the hedgerow is straggly in places.
In a few years' time the saplings should provide year round colour as well as creating a varied habitat for wildlife.
"The event was a great success and we hope it will be the first green project of many," said Solva's Victoria Barker.
"Thanks to all the volunteers for their hard work and good humour; many thanks also to the Woodland Trust for providing the saplings, stakes and tree guards."