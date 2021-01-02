The A40 has been reopened but police are urging people to proceed with caution.
The road between Carmarthen and St Clears was been closed in both directions this morning due to poor driving conditions.
The westbound carriageway was reopened first with the eastbound following shortly after.
The Western Telegraph understands that the A40 was closed this morning due to black ice on the carriageways.
There have been local reports of a ‘huge accident’ on the road this morning.
An eyewitness at the scene said that traffic had come to a standstill due to an accident when a further accident took place, seriously damaging several stationary vehicles.
There are not believed to have been any fatalities.
A police spokesperson said: “Please be careful when travelling today due to poor road conditions across the Dyfed-Powys force area.
“Please consider if your journey is essential and plan ahead.”